Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 370.0% in December

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

