Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.24 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.33). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 117,417 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £43.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.28.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

