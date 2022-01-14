Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.15. 2,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.49. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

