Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.31.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.15. 2,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.49. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
