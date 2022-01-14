Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

