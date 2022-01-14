T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $177.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

