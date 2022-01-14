TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 5% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.56. 542,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,725,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,981,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,045 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 760,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 423,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,893,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,629,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

