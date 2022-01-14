Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.05 on Monday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after buying an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.