Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TVE. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.70.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock remained flat at $C$4.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,001,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

