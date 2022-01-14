Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.00. 116,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

