Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.08.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 87,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.45. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 57.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

