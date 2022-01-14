TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head-To-Head Analysis

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.76 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TBG Diagnostics and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, meaning that its stock price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.15, meaning that its stock price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats TBG Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

