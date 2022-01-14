TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$69.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

