TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 112.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $236.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $220.04 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

