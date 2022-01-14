TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sanmina by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 43.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.