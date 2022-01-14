TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

