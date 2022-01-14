TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

