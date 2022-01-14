TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $30,874,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

