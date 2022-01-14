TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

