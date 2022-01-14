TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

