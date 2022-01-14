TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,466 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

CCL stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

