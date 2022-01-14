TD Securities Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NYSE VET opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

