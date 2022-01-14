TD Securities Lowers Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,817. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

