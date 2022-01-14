Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,443.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3,429.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

