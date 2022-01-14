Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,443.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3,429.23.
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
