Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.20 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

