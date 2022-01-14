Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE stock opened at $236.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.87 and a 200 day moving average of $326.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $220.04 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

