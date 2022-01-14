Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

NYSE:CB opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

