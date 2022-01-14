Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $157.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

