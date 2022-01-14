Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 153,894 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

