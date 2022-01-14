Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 19,384 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

