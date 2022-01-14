Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 26,588 Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Duolingo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $62,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 153,589 shares of company stock worth $15,683,912 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Duolingo stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $90.43 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

