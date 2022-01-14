Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.