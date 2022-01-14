Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

