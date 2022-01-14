Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Q2 worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

NYSE QTWO opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

