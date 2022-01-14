Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 67.6% in December

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGEN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 0.41. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.