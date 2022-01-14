Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. Stephens decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

