Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telesat and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telesat and ParkerVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 7.19 ParkerVision $70,000.00 1,052.20 -$19.58 million ($0.26) -3.73

Telesat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20% ParkerVision N/A N/A -359.16%

Volatility & Risk

Telesat has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telesat beats ParkerVision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Parker on August 22, 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

