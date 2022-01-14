Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

