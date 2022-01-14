TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.80.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TSE:TIXT traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.97. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 118.81.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.