TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Down 2.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$36.58 and last traded at C$36.70. 96,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 140,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.97.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

