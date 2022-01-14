Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on TS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

NYSE TS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,121. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $3,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 78.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 259,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,769 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

