TENT Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $465,567.54 and $106,633.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00329027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00087036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00125468 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002222 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

