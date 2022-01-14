Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.41) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 286.87 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.32.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

