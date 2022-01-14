Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.41) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 286.87 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.32.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

