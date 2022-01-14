Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $214.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.84 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $895.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.79 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $913.07 million, with estimates ranging from $894.10 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

In related news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 232,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

