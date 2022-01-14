Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,021,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,373,000 after buying an additional 191,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

