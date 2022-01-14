Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $105.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. 26,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

