TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$153.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$3.53 on Friday, reaching C$120.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The stock has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$136.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.91. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$64.76 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.