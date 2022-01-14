The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:WTER remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 809,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $117.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.00.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

