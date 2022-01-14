The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $92.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APH. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

