The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $36.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

