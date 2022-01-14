The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €18.20 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.68) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.13 ($18.33).

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.89 ($15.78) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.22. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

